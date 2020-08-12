Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW): This is an energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources Inc. Price and Consensus

SilverBow Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | SilverBow Resources Inc. Quote

SilverBow Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.22, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SilverBow Resources Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

SilverBow Resources Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SilverBow Resources Inc. Quote

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU): This private equity firm that specializes in acquisition has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Quote

Brookfield Business Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.67, compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Quote

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.83, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Global Partners LP (GLP): This company that engages in transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners LP Price and Consensus

Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote

Global Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.58, compared with 23.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Global Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Global Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Global Partners LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.