Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR): This company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

HighPoint Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.66, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.64, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.61, compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This company that operates as a builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 91.2% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.54, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

