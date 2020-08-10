Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 53.5% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.86, compared with 75.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This company that provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.3% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.31, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW): This is an energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.12, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): This diversified financial services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Equitable Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.97, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.