Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.60, compared with 28.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.41, compared with 34.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Washington Prime GroupInc. (WPG): This retail REIT that owns, manages, acquires and develops retail properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.55, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP): This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.17, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

