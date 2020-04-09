Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.64 compared with 3.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA): This manufacturer and marketer of cement and its by-products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Loma Negra has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.76 compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI): This provider of low carbon transportation fuels has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Renewable Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.