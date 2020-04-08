Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company that engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 55.1% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.49, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.22, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): This company that operates as a public homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.40, compared with 5.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.37, compared with 5.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.