Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): This company that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 93.3% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.09, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retail REIT has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.87, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC): This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Penn Virginia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.62, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This intermodal freight container leasing and management company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59, compared with 44.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

