Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.76, compared with 27.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Modine Manufacturing Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Modine Manufacturing Company pe-ratio-ttm | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Chimera Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

Chimera Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.83, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Chimera Investment Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Chimera Investment Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA): This provider of travel centers and standalone restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC Price and Consensus

TravelCenters of America LLC price-consensus-chart | TravelCenters of America LLC Quote

TravelCenters of America has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

TravelCenters of America LLC PE Ratio (TTM)

TravelCenters of America LLC pe-ratio-ttm | TravelCenters of America LLC Quote

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB): This business development company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3% over the last 60 days.

CM Finance Inc Price and Consensus

CM Finance Inc price-consensus-chart | CM Finance Inc Quote

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.01, compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CM Finance Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

CM Finance Inc pe-ratio-ttm | CM Finance Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.