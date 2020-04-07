Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.76, compared with 27.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Chimera Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.83, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA): This provider of travel centers and standalone restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
TravelCenters of America has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB): This business development company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3% over the last 60 days.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.01, compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
