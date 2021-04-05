Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF): This company that operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank, Capital State Bank, Inc. and Shenandoah Valley National Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.3% over the last 60 days.

Summit Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.83, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.9% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Triton International Limited (TRTN): This company that offers acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Triton International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.73, compared with 46.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): This company whose primary business is title insurance has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.49, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

