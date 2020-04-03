Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3rd:

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): This media company that operates television stations and radio stations that deliver television programming and digital content has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.5% over the last 60 days.

TEGNA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.92, compared with 35.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Dynex Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.08, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): This company invests in residential mortgage backed securities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.97, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

