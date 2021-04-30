Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This company that designs, manufactures and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.43, compared with 28.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PCB Bancorp (PCB): This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.8% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.07, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Internet Bancorp (INBK): This bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Discover Financial Services (DFS): This direct banking and payment services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Discover Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.89, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

