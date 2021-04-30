Investing

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This company that designs, manufactures and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

 

Smith & Wesson Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.43, compared with 28.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

 

PCB Bancorp (PCB): This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.8% over the last 60 days.

 

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote

 

PCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.07, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

PCB Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

PCB Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

PCB Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | PCB Bancorp Quote

 

First Internet Bancorp (INBK): This bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

 

First Internet Bancorp Price and Consensus

First Internet Bancorp Price and Consensus

First Internet Bancorp price-consensus-chart | First Internet Bancorp Quote

 

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

First Internet Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

First Internet Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

First Internet Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | First Internet Bancorp Quote

 

Discover Financial Services (DFS): This direct banking and payment services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Discover Financial Services Price and Consensus

Discover Financial Services Price and Consensus

Discover Financial Services price-consensus-chart | Discover Financial Services Quote

 

Discover Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.89, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Discover Financial Services PE Ratio (TTM)

Discover Financial Services PE Ratio (TTM)

Discover Financial Services pe-ratio-ttm | Discover Financial Services Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
PCB Bancorp (PCB): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
First Internet Bancorp (INBK): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Discover Financial Services (DFS): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Investing

Explore

Most Popular