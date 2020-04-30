Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.

BGC Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote

BGC Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BGC Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BGC Partners, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.59, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.75, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.67, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Macro Bank Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Macro Bank Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.