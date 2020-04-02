Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 54.7% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.60, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This designer and builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.67, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH): This designer of homes has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.9% over the last 60 days.
LGI Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.73, compared with 28.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA): This manufacturer of cement and its by-products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
PG&E has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.59, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
