Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers under multi-year charters has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.5% over the last 60 days.

GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.96, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This company that offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 47.6% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.64, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Synchrony Financial (SYF): This consumer financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Synchrony Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.47, compared with 43.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI): This independent oil and natural gas producer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.7% over the last 60 days.

W&T Offshore has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.89, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

