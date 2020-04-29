Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN):This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Merchants has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Atento S.A. (ATTO): This provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Atento has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.83, compared with 30.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI): This provider of lower carbon transportation fuels has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Renewable Energy Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.94, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 58.6% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.29, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

