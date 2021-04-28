Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retail REIT has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.51, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Discover Financial Services (DFS): This direct banking and payment services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Discover Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.37, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This holding company for Orrstown Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Orrstown Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.01, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

