Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This operates as a brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.

BGC Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.50, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK): This operates as a homebuilding and land development company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Green Brick Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.78, compared with 23.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company that engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 82.9% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.85, compared with 154.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.31, compared with 7.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.