Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

Smith & Wesson Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.43, compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.49, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Price and Consensus

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote

Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.51, compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote

First Internet Bancorp (INBK): This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp Price and Consensus

First Internet Bancorp price-consensus-chart | First Internet Bancorp Quote

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Internet Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

First Internet Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | First Internet Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Internet Bancorp (INBK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.