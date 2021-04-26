Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.4% over the last 60 days.

Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 53.2% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.56, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 11% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

