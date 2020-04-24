Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This operates as a brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.

BGC Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote

BGC Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.17, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BGC Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BGC Partners, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company that engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.1% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.71, compared with 145.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.00, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Regional Management Corp. Quote

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

CURO Group Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

CURO Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.67, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.