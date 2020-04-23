Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This developer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.29 compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI): This provider of critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 90 days.

Resideo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.26 compared with 142.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK): This homebuilding and land development company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Green Brick has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.40 compared with 21.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI): This provider of low carbon transportation fuels has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Renewable Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.45 compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

