Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.75, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This company that provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.4% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.67, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 53.2% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.39, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.87, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

