Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK): This homebuilding and land development company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.4% over the last 60 days.
Green Brick Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.55, compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.10, compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company that engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.1% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.54, compared with 140.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This operates as a brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.
BGC Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.03, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
