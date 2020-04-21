Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA): This travel centers and standalone restaurants operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

TravelCenters of America has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.34, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS): This digital automotive marketplace has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Cars.com has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.50, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE): This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.3% over the last 60 days.

Rosehill Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.73, compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This transporter of refined petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 57.4% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.64, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.