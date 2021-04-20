Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): This company that is a world leader in branded office products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.8% over the last 60 days.

ACCO Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.74, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK): This company that operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.61, compared with 48.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.24, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This company that provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.4% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.82, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

