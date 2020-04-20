Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.49, compared with 5.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Regional Management Corp. Quote

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This operates as a brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.

BGC Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote

BGC Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.16, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BGC Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BGC Partners, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK): This homebuilding and land development company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Green Brick Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote

Green Brick Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company that engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.1% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.52, compared with 137.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.