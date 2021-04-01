Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC): This specialized consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.9% over the last 60 days.

Santander Consumer has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.30, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.29, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This holding company for Orrstown Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Orrstown Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.94, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 45.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

