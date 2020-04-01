Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.66, compared with 3.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): This company that invests in residential mortgage backed securities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

ARMOUR Residential has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.92, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): This real estate investment trust focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

New Residential Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

New Residential Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote

New Residential Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.37, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

New Residential Investment Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

New Residential Investment Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This company that provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.37, compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Modine Manufacturing Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Modine Manufacturing Company pe-ratio-ttm | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.