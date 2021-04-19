Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retail REIT engaged in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.52, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.34, compared with 30.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC): This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Penn Virginia Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.32, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP): This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.28, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

