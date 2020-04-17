Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:

JMP Group LLC (JMP): This provider of investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.

JMP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.71 compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI): This provider of critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 90 days.

Resideo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.81 compared with 135.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI): This provider of low carbon transportation fuels has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Renewable Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.23 compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

