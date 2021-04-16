Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): This company that is a world leader in branded office products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.2% over the last 60 days.

ACCO Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

ACCO Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | ACCO Brands Corporation Quote

ACCO Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.67, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ACCO Brands Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

ACCO Brands Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | ACCO Brands Corporation Quote

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade Company Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade Company price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade Company Quote

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.87, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Boise Cascade Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Boise Cascade Company pe-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade Company Quote

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB): This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc, price-consensus-chart | Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.66, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): This company whose primary business is title insurance has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.95, compared with 36.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Stewart Information Services Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Stewart Information Services Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.