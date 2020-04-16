Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This pharmaceutical products developer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus
Innoviva, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.05, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Innoviva, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Innoviva, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): This manufacturer of custom designed engineering products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Price and Consensus
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Quote
Ampco-Pittsburgh has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.84, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Quote
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI): This provider of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Resideo Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resideo Technologies, Inc. Quote
Resideo Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.98, compared with 142.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Resideo Technologies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Resideo Technologies, Inc. Quote
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS): This provider of construction, maintenance and support services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. Price and Consensus
WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. price-consensus-chart | WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. Quote
Williams Industrial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. PE Ratio (TTM)
WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. pe-ratio-ttm | WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. (WLMS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.