Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.59, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

JMP Group LLC (JMP): This provider of investment banking, sales and trading, equity research and asset management products and services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.

JMP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI): This producer of potash and langbeinite products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Intrepid Potash has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.45, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN): This provider of networked software solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Ribbon Communications has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 60.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.