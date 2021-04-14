Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX): This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 58.7% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74.7% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.48, compared with 34.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB): This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.79, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that owns, develops, operates and acquires a diversified portfolio of midstream assets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.29, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

