Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company that engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.1% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.40, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of under-banked consumers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

CURO Group Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

CURO Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.03, compared with 5.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.60, compared with 5.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Regional Management Corp. Quote

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This operates as a brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.

BGC Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote

BGC Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.45, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BGC Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BGC Partners, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote

