Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, and investment management services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.94, compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC): This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Penn Virginia Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.31, compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retail REIT engaged in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.50, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP): This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.11, compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

