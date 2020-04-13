Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 54.7% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.81, compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.35, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17% over the last 60 days.

Diamond S Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.91, compared with 4.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Global Net Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

