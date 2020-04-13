Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 54.7% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.81, compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus
Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.35, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Encore Capital Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Encore Capital Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17% over the last 60 days.
Diamond S Shipping Inc. Price and Consensus
Diamond S Shipping Inc. price-consensus-chart | Diamond S Shipping Inc. Quote
Diamond S Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.91, compared with 4.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Diamond S Shipping Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Diamond S Shipping Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Diamond S Shipping Inc. Quote
Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Global Net Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Net Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Net Lease, Inc. Quote
Global Net Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Global Net Lease, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Global Net Lease, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Global Net Lease, Inc. Quote
