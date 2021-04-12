Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.36, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.98, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48.3% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74.7% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.43, compared with 34.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

