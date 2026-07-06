Top- Ranked PIMCO Mutual Funds: 3 Funds Offering Growth and Income

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO, is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, the company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 3,220 employees. PIMCO had around $2.27 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. It is present in 24 locations across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

Below, we share with you three PIMCO mutual funds, viz., Pimco Rae Emerging Markets Fund PEAFX, Pimco Dividend And Income Fund PQIZX and Pimco Municipal Bond PMLAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Pimco Rae Emerging Markets Fund invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of stocks that are economically tied to emerging market countries. PEAFX advisors seek long-term capital appreciation.

Pimco Rae Emerging Markets Fund has three-year annualized returns of 21.5%. As of the end of December 2025, PEAFX held 4.7% of its assets invested in Vale S.A.

Pimco Dividend And Income Fund invests most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of income-producing investments consisting of equity and equity-related securities. PQIZX advisors choose to invest in stocks using PIMCO’s systematic equity income strategy.

Pimco Dividend And Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.2%. PQIZX has an expense ratio of 1.80%.

Pimco Municipal Bond fund invests most of its net assets in debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer are exempted from federal income tax. PMLAX advisors invest in U.S. government securities and money market instruments. Without limitation PMLAX advisors also invests in private bonds with similar tax-preference

Pimco Municipal Bond fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.4%. David Hammer has been the fund manager of PMLAX since August 2015.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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