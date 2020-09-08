Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This arts and crafts specialty retail stores owner has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies’ shares gained 31.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. (JD): This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

JD.com’s shares gained 28.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This powersport vehicles and marine products developer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

BRP’s shares gained 19.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Target’s shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

