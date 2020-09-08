Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This arts and crafts specialty retail stores owner has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote
The Michaels Companies’ shares gained 31.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price
The Michaels Companies, Inc. price | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote
JD.com, Inc. (JD): This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote
JD.com’s shares gained 28.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
JD.com, Inc. Price
JD.com, Inc. price | JD.com, Inc. Quote
BRP Inc. (DOOO): This powersport vehicles and marine products developer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc. Price and Consensus
BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote
BRP’s shares gained 19.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BRP Inc. Price
BRP Inc. price | BRP Inc. Quote
Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Target Corporation Price and Consensus
Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote
Target’s shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Target Corporation Price
Target Corporation price | Target Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Click to get this free report
Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): Free Stock Analysis Report
JD.com, Inc. (JD): Free Stock Analysis Report
BRP Inc. (DOOO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.