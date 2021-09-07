Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers’ shares gained 31.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Intellinetics, Inc. INLX: This developer, marketer, and seller of document solutions software has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Intellinetics’ shares gained 20.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Whitestone REIT WSR: This community-centered shopping center REIT has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Whitestone REIT’s shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Qualys, Inc. QLYS: This company that provides cloud-based information technology, security, and compliance solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Qualys’ shares gained 13.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

