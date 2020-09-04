Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video's shares gained 33.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): This provider of specialty contracting services in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.2% over the last 60 days.
Dycom's shares gained 35.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN): This provider of asset optimization solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.
Aspen's shares gained 30.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
