Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN): This asset optimization solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.

Aspen Technology’s shares gained 36.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This power-sport vehicles and marine products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

BRP’s shares gained 25.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained 23.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Target’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

