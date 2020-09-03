Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:
Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN): This asset optimization solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.
Aspen Technology’s shares gained 36.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BRP Inc. (DOOO): This power-sport vehicles and marine products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
BRP’s shares gained 25.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained 23.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Target’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.