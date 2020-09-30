Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions companyhas a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

Owens & Minor’s shares gained 42.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Owens Minor, Inc. Price

Owens Minor, Inc. price | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE): This solar power plants development, construction, maintenance, and management provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.3% over the last 60 days.

Azure Power Global Ltd. Price and Consensus

Azure Power Global Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Azure Power Global Ltd. Quote

Azure Power’s shares gained 26.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Azure Power Global Ltd. Price

Azure Power Global Ltd. price | Azure Power Global Ltd. Quote

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Vera Bradley, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vera Bradley, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vera Bradley, Inc. Quote

Vera Bradley’s shares gained nearly 14% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vera Bradley, Inc. Price

Vera Bradley, Inc. price | Vera Bradley, Inc. Quote

International Paper Company (IP): This paper and packaging company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

International Paper Company Price and Consensus

International Paper Company price-consensus-chart | International Paper Company Quote

International Paper Company’s shares gained 9.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

International Paper Company Price

International Paper Company price | International Paper Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.