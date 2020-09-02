Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:
Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): This manufacturer and seller of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.
Generac Holdlings Inc. Price and Consensus
Generac Holdlings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Generac Holdlings Inc. Quote
Generac's shares gained 20.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Generac Holdlings Inc. Price
Generac Holdlings Inc. price | Generac Holdlings Inc. Quote
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): This provider of specialty contracting services in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.2% over the last 60 days.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dycom Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote
Dycom's shares gained 47% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Price
Dycom Industries, Inc. price | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote
Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL): This company that is engaged in the distributed gaming operations has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Accel Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus
Accel Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Accel Entertainment, Inc. Quote
Accel's shares gained 55.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Accel Entertainment, Inc. Price
Accel Entertainment, Inc. price | Accel Entertainment, Inc. Quote
