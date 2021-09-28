Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:
RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT: This provider of business and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
RCM Tech’s shares gained 30.6% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
GreenSky, Inc. GSKY: This technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.1% over the last 60 days.
GreenSky’s shares gained 50.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meta Financial Group, Inc. CASH: This company that provides various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Meta Financial’s shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI: This company that provides commercial banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
First Guaranty Bancshares’ shares gained 3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
