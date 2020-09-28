Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports’ shares gained 25.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor’s shares gained 18.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FedEx Corporation (FDX): This transportation, e-commerce, and business services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.1% over the last 60 days.

FedEx’s shares gained 14.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE): This athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories designer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Nike’s shares gained 12.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

