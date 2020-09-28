Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports’ shares gained 25.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor’s shares gained 18.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Owens Minor, Inc. Price
Owens Minor, Inc. price | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
FedEx Corporation (FDX): This transportation, e-commerce, and business services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.1% over the last 60 days.
FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus
FedEx Corporation price-consensus-chart | FedEx Corporation Quote
FedEx’s shares gained 14.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FedEx Corporation Price
FedEx Corporation price | FedEx Corporation Quote
NIKE, Inc. (NKE): This athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories designer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
NIKE, Inc. Price and Consensus
NIKE, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NIKE, Inc. Quote
Nike’s shares gained 12.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NIKE, Inc. Price
NIKE, Inc. price | NIKE, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Owens Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report
NIKE, Inc. (NKE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report
FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.