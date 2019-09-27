Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics' shares gained 23% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Electric Power (AEP): This electric public utility holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

American Electric Power's shares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Air Industries’ shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

