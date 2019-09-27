Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Aclaris Therapeutics' shares gained 23% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. price | Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

American Electric Power (AEP): This electric public utility holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Electric Power Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Electric Power Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Electric Power Company, Inc. Quote

American Electric Power's shares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. Price

American Electric Power Company, Inc. Price

American Electric Power Company, Inc. price | American Electric Power Company, Inc. Quote

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ally Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ally Financial Inc. Quote

Air Industries’ shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ally Financial Inc. Price

Ally Financial Inc. Price

Ally Financial Inc. price | Ally Financial Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Click to get this free report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular