Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:

Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote

Caleres’ shares gained 48.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Caleres, Inc. Price

Caleres, Inc. price | Caleres, Inc. Quote

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote

DICK'S Sporting shares gained 14.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): This developer of enterprise cloud computing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

salesforce.com, inc. Price and Consensus

salesforce.com, inc. price-consensus-chart | salesforce.com, inc. Quote

salesforce's shares gained 14% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

salesforce.com, inc. Price

salesforce.com, inc. price | salesforce.com, inc. Quote

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): This operator and franchiser of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.2% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Brinker's shares gained 17.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. Price

Brinker International, Inc. price | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

