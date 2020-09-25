Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:
Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote
Caleres’ shares gained 48.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Caleres, Inc. Price
Caleres, Inc. price | Caleres, Inc. Quote
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote
DICK'S Sporting shares gained 14.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote
salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): This developer of enterprise cloud computing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
salesforce.com, inc. Price and Consensus
salesforce.com, inc. price-consensus-chart | salesforce.com, inc. Quote
salesforce's shares gained 14% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
salesforce.com, inc. Price
salesforce.com, inc. price | salesforce.com, inc. Quote
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): This operator and franchiser of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.2% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Brinker's shares gained 17.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. Price
Brinker International, Inc. price | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): Free Stock Analysis Report
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Free Stock Analysis Report
salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Caleres, Inc. (CAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.