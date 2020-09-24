Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:

RH (RH): This retailer of home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.4% over the last 60 days.

RH’s shares gained 9.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

Ready Capital’s shares gained 16.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): This enterprise cloud computing solutions developer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

Salesforce’s shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This mortgage banking and investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services’ shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.